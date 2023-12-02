Highlights West Brom will only consider serious offers in the January transfer window to address their financial concerns.

The club's finances are not as dire as initially feared, allowing them to hold onto their top players unless they receive substantial bids.

Regardless of ownership, West Brom needs to reduce the wage bill and may need to sell players sooner or later to comply with EFL regulations.

West Bromwich Albion will only listen to serious offers for players in the January transfer window amid concerns over their financial situation.

According to Birmingham Live, the Baggies will not be forced into cashing in on first team squad members in the winter window for fees below market value.

However, sales may still happen if reasonable bids are made as the club needs to reduce the wage bill regardless of who owns the club.

The Midlands outfit is currently up for sale, with Guochuan Lai looking to sell his stake in the Championship side.

It is hoped that a deal can be reached for a takeover by the end of the calendar year, but time is running out on that soft deadline.

What is the latest West Brom transfer news?

It was initially reported that West Brom may need to commit to a fire sale of players in January in order to balance the books.

But the club’s finances are not as bad as feared, meaning Albion can hold onto their top stars unless a serious bid is received.

Lai has set a £60 million asking price on his shares in the club, with it being reported that he is in talks with multiple parties over a potential sale.

However, no concrete information has yet been revealed over possible suitors, or how far along any negotiation process is at this stage.

Supporters will be keen to see the club change hands, with Lai’s ownership putting the club in a difficult financial position.

Captain Dara O’Shea was sold in the summer for a fee worth £7 million, despite the Irishman having a release clause worth £8 million, highlighting the Baggies’ need to cash in on players earlier this year.

West Brom - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Josh Maja Bordeaux Permanent Jeremy Sarmiento Brighton Loan Pipa Ludogorets Loan

Sales will need to be made sooner or later regardless of who is in control at the Hawthorns, as West Brom need to shave off some of the wage bill.

EFL regulations are being put in place to cap wage spending to 70 per cent of a club’s revenue, which the Baggies currently exceeds.

Player sales would come as a blow to Carlos Corberan, who is earning a lot of praise for his work as West Brom manager.

The Spaniard has spent 13 months at the helm of the first team, and led West Brom to a ninth place finish last year.

Albion are currently fighting for a top six finish this campaign, although they face stiff competition in the race for a top six spot.

How big of a blow would player sales be to West Brom in January?

If top players like John Swift, Grady Diangana or Jed Wallace depart in January, then it would be a serious dent in the club’s promotion hopes.

If replacements can’t be funded, then it would be catastrophic for Corberan and set the club back a long way.

Losing O’Shea in the summer was a big blow, especially as the funds weren’t reinvested back into the team.

West Brom made just three summer signings, one of which was a free agent and the other two were loan moves, so it is unlikely they will be looking to spend in January either.