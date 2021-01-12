Fresh West Brom update appears to rule Baggies out of EFL transfer

AFC Bournemouth striker, Josh King, does not look like he will be linking up with West Bromwich Albion this January.

King has remained on the books with the Cherries following their relegation from the Premier League earlier in 2020, although his contract is ticking into its final six months now.

Speculation linking the 28-year-old with a move back into the Premier League is there this January, with West Brom’s name in the mix.

Nevertheless, a report from the Express and Star has confirmed that whilst Sam Allardyce is targeting a deal for a striker this month, his search isn’t going to be a domestic one.

That seemingly rules the Baggies out of a deal for King.

King was the scorer of 48 goals in the Premier League during five seasons with Bournemouth. He also registered 14 assists, with his best individual campaign coming in 2016/17 when he chalked up 18 goal involvements for the Cherries.

He’s been used sparingly in the current campaign under Jason Tindall, making only eight appearances in the Championship as speculation surrounds his future.

Bournemouth sit third in the Championship table, outside the automatic promotion places by only two points, with a game in hand.

The Verdict

King becoming a free agent in the summer makes things difficult, with Bournemouth digging their heels in and not allowing sides higher up the Football League push them around.

Ultimately, you feel that King to West Brom would be an expensive deal and that’s not really got a chance given the tight funds Allardyce is working with at the Hawthorns.

A signing from abroad will be a lot cheaper whatever way you look at it.

