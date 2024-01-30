Highlights Chris Farnell attempts to purchase minority share in West Bromwich Albion, forming partnership with businessman Alex Hearne.

West Brom sale process nearing conclusion, with Farnell's bid offering much-needed investment for the club.

Farnell has previously failed in attempts to buy Burnley and Charlton Athletic, but can provide proof of funds worth up to £110 million.

Chris Farnell is reportedly making an attempt to purchase a minority share in West Bromwich Albion.

According to the BBC, the Cheshire-based lawyer has been in talks with the Championship club for the last several months in a bid to buy a stake in the team.

It is believed that he has formed a partnership with local businessman Alex Hearne in an attempt to take control of the Baggies.

Albion have been up for sale for several months, but no breakthrough has yet been made in negotiations.

Guochuan Lai has become an unpopular figure among supporters, with the Midlands outfit struggling financially to compete at the top of the second tier.

West Brom takeover latest

Farnell and Hearn are not the only interested parties aiming to purchase a stake in West Brom.

They face competition from a US businessman Shilen Patel, who is thought to have the backing of the club’s creditors MSD Holdings Ltd.

This is not Farnell’s first attempt to make his way into football ownership, having previously seen bids to purchase Burnley and Charlton Athletic fail to materialise in anything concrete.

It is understood that Farnell is capable of providing proof of funds worth up to £110 million.

A letter has been sent to Lai, with a proposal having been made for up to nine-and-a-half per cent of the club.

The bid involves £28 million being spent to cover paying off creditors, most notably MSD Holdings.

Another £15 million is set to be provided to cover immediate operating costs, with a further £5 million for the actual purchasing of a stake in the team.

While the consortium has yet to receive a response, if accepted, then Farnell and Hearn will then conduct due diligence on West Brom before moving forward with completing the move.

The Baggies took out an initial loan from MSD Holdings worth up to £20 million at the end of 2022, with a second, smaller loan being received from the same investment firm at the end of last year.

It is believed that these loans helped secure the operating costs of running the club day-to-day, as financial issues continue to hamper Albion.

West Brom league position

West Brom are currently fifth in the Championship table and are aiming to fight for promotion to the Premier League this campaign.

Carlos Corberan’s side sit two points clear of Sunderland in seventh, with the Black Cats having also played a game more than their promotion rivals.

Next up for Albion is a Midlands derby clash at home to Birmingham City on 3 February.

A positive development for West Brom

While supporters may only want to see a full sale of the club, this is still a positive development for the Baggies.

What might start out as a minority share may develop into something much greater over time

Hearn and Farnell’s bid is a mixture of equity and investment, indicating a full purchase isn’t possible just yet.

Any kind of fresh investment is needed, which this will provide, although a full sale is still a preferable option if Patel’s offer can provide that.

Ultimately, this sale process should be coming to its concluding stages which will be a relief to fans.