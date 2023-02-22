Fresh West Brom let-off emerges after mounting Leeds United and West Ham speculation

West Bromwich Albion retain one of the EFL’s most wanted managers in Carlos Corberan.

Earlier this month the Baggies moved to tie Corberan down to a new contract amid links to the Leeds United job following Jesse Marsch’s sacking, announcing that agreement emphatically on social media.

West Ham United are another Premier League side that view Corberan as a future option, as reported by the Guardian. The Hammers’ plans could have been accelerated, too, with David Moyes under huge pressure sitting 18th in the table heading into a crucial game with Nottingham Forest.

However, it’s since emerged that there’s no immediate threat to Moyes’ job. Football Insider report how the Scot has the board’s backing and that they are sticking with him at this moment in time – an obvious boost for West Brom.

Corberan currently has the task of putting West Brom’s season back on track after two defeats in their last three Championship fixtures.

The latest of those defeats came at Watford on Monday night, leaving them 10th in the table and now five points outside the top-six.

West Brom host Middlesbrough at the Hawthorns on Saturday, looking to stop Boro’s surge towards the Championship automatic promotion places.

The Verdict

This feels like it’s another short-term let-off for West Brom when it comes to retaining Corberan.

It’s good news, for now, although you have to question how long the club can keep dodging bullets in the Championship.

First Leeds, now West Ham.

At one point, a Premier League club will sack their manager and make a concrete move for Corberan. That’s something West Brom are always going to be vulnerable of whilst they are in the EFL.

