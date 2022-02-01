Fresh Valerien Ismael update shared after recent West Brom struggles

Valerien Ismael remains in charge of West Brom for now, although he could still depart before the game against Sheffield United next week.

Valérien Ismael is fighting for his #wba future but will take training on Wednesday when players return after a short break. Position still in doubt ahead of next match at Sheffield United https://t.co/gDZ5Lz1bkT — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) February 1, 2022

A 2-0 loss against Millwall over the weekend made it three defeats in four for Albion, and they have picked up just five points from their last seven games, which has seen the team drop to fifth in the table.

As well as the poor form, there has been real anger from the support at the style of play, with further chants against Ismael heard from the away end of The Den on Saturday.

Since then, there has been plenty of speculation that the Frenchman will depart but Telegraph reporter John Percy confirmed this evening that Ismael has not been sacked.

However, the update doesn’t rule out the possibility of the board deciding to part ways with the former Barnsley chief as talks are ongoing with senior figures at The Hawthorns over what move they should make.

Therefore, Ismael will lead training tomorrow as normal ahead of the trip to Bramall Lane in eight days time.

The verdict

It’s no surprise that the Albion board are weighing up whether to sack Ismael because the club is in a bad place right now, even though they remain in the play-off places.

The majority of the fans have turned on the boss and it’s going to be hard to salvage that relationship given how the team are playing right now.

Nevertheless, it would still be a big call for the hierarchy to sack someone they paid £2m to get and gave a four-year contract too just a matter of months ago.

