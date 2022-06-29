Fresh update shared on Derby County takeover deal

Derby County’s takeover by David Clowes may not be confirmed tonight as talks continue to get the deal finalised.

After over a year of uncertainty, the Rams fan and successful businessman was named as the preferred bidder last week and it was expected that a deal could go through today as he has already sorted the major issue involving the stadium.

However, whilst there’s no suggestion that the takeover won’t happen, reporter Mark Kielesz-Levine provided a fresh update on the situation this evening.

“Still Possible deal will be done tonight but not certain. Ppl working hard to make it happen- the target date was set by Quantuma. It’s the complicated nature of legally bringing the club out of administration that takes time.”

All connected to the club will want it sorted as soon as possible as the new season is a month away and it will be a critical period for the owner.

Liam Rosenior is the interim manager after Wayne Rooney’s departure, whilst the squad is threadbare after many left following their deals expiring in the summer.

The verdict

It’s just not going to be easy for Derby fans, is it? Obviously, there is no major cause for concern here but you would forgive the fans for being anxious until it’s actually sorted.

They’ve heard time and time again how a deal is close and they are just desperate for the official confirmation to come, so it will allow them to look forward after so much anguish.

So, hopefully that will come tonight but if not tomorrow and then the hard work can begin to try and get the club going again.

