Highlights West Ham United are interested in signing James Ward-Prowse and are willing to let Fynn Downes move in the opposite direction.

Ward-Prowse is expected to leave Southampton this summer and West Ham manager David Moyes is a big fan of the player.

Southampton boss Russell Martin is interested in reuniting with Downes, who he managed at Swansea City.

West Ham United are still interested in signing James Ward-Prowse this summer, and they’re willing to let Fynn Downes move to the Championship side.

West Ham keen on James Ward-Prowse

After selling Declan Rice to Arsenal for £100m, the Hammers are on the lookout for at least one new midfielder, and they’re ready to splash the cash.

It has been suggested for weeks that Ward-Prowse is on their radar, with the England international expected to leave Southampton this summer. The Saints skipper was one of few to emerge with any credit last season as the side were relegated, and he will know the importance of playing in the top-flight if he is to make Gareth Southgate’s squad for Euro 2024.

And, according to the Guardian, West Ham are looking to do a deal for the 28-year-old, with David Moyes a big fan of the player. The update states that he would cost ‘at least £40m’, and there is rival interest from Fulham.

Russell Martin targets Flynn Downes reunion

Yet, the factor that could swing a deal in West Ham’s favour is Southampton’s interest in Flynn Downes.

The midfielder was a key player for Swansea under Saints boss Russell Martin, who made Downes central to the passing style that he implemented, with his performances during that one season earning him a move to West Ham.

So, it’s perhaps no surprise that Martin wants to work with Downes again, particularly as Romeo Lavia is set to be on the move before the deadline, amid interest from a host of top clubs in the country.

Crucially, the report confirms that Downes will be allowed to leave West Ham, although no fee is mentioned. The Londoners were thought to have paid around £12m for the 24-year-old last year.

Will these deals get done?

We know that transfers are very complex, but the main thing here is that Ward-Prowse would want to move to West Ham, and West Ham are willing to let Downes go, and his relationship with Martin could be decisive.

Obviously, it’s all going to depend on the finances involved, and Southampton are right to want a big fee for Ward-Prowse, and you would think that West Ham want their money back on Downes at least.

It’s rare for swap deals to happen nowadays, so these deals are likely to be negotiated separately, but there will be a desire from all parties for this to happen.

Southampton summer transfer plans

This was a huge summer of change for Southampton, and they will be working up until the deadline to get the squad in shape, with many more departures and incomings on the cards.

Ward-Prowse has been their talisman over the years, and it’s no surprise he is attracting Premier League interest, but Saints must ensure they get a fair fee for the player considering his pedigree. With Downes, he seems the ideal fit for Martin having worked with him before, and he would be a massive signing as he will take such a key role in the team.

Southampton start their season at Sheffield Wednesday on August 4.