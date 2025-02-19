Tranmere’s potential takeover by a consortium involving A$AP Rocky has moved a ‘step closer’ after he was found not guilty of a firearm assault.

It had been claimed back in October that the musician was part of a group that were keen on purchasing the League Two side, with current owner Mark Palios looking to sell.

However, no progress had been made recently, with A$AP Rocky, real name Rakin Myers, facing two felony assault charges that carried up to 24 years in prison, but he has now been found not guilty.

Tranmere Rovers takeover involving A$AP Rocky moves closer

As a result, Sky Sports News has revealed that a potential deal involving the rapper and Tranmere has now moved closer.

They state that his acquittal is a ‘positive step’ in ensuring this can go through, although it could still depend on what division the club are in next season.

League Two Table (as of 19/2/25) Team P GD Pts 22 Tranmere Rovers 31 -27 28 23 Morecambe 32 -20 26 24 Carlisle United 31 -26 22

Nevertheless, if they remain in the EFL, it’s stated that there is hope that it could be finalised in time for next season.

Tranmere Rovers will be hoping for a fresh start

It has been a miserable season for Tranmere so far, with Nigel Adkins’ men currently third from bottom in League Two, and they’re only two points above the relegation zone.

So, they have a lot of work to do to avoid dropping to the National League, and that will be a huge concern for Palios, the prospective buyers, and all connected to the club.

Clearly, this season hasn’t been good enough, and a change in ownership would be beneficial for the club as they look to kick-on and progress in the years to come.

It’s difficult to speculate about whether the buyers, including A$AP Rocky, would be good news for Tranmere, as you would want more information about who they are, and their long-term intentions for the club.

The obvious comparison in terms of the celebrity involvement is Wrexham and, to a degree, Birmingham City, with both clubs flourishing. So, if Tranmere could replicate that, it would be very exciting for all involved.

You would expect more developments to come out in the next few weeks and months, but the only focus right now for the football club is to get enough points on the board to stay in the league.

Tranmere are back in action this weekend with a tough trip to promotion-chasing Notts County.