Wilfried Gnonto has submitted a written transfer request as he looks to leave Leeds United in the summer window, with Everton set to make another offer for the player.

Wilfried Gnonto formally asks to leave Leeds

The Italian international was one rare positive for the Whites as they were relegated from the Premier League last season, as he impressed with his pace and ability in the final third.

Therefore, Leeds always knew it would be a battle to keep Gnonto in the Championship, but they had hoped he would choose to stick around after bringing him to England from Zurich.

However, it’s been apparent since Gnonto refused to play for Daniel Farke’s side against Shrewsbury on August 9 that the player wanted to go, and he was not involved in the defeat to Birmingham last time out, and he isn’t in the squad against West Brom.

Unlike many of his teammates at Elland Road, Gnonto doesn’t have a release clause in his contract, which has given Leeds more power when it comes to negotiations, and they have rejected four offers from Everton for the wide man. Plus, the teenager has a deal that runs until 2027, so they aren’t under pressure to cash in.

Yet, Everton’s interest remains, and The Athletic reporter David Ornstein has revealed that Gnonto has taken a new measure to try and get his move away, as he formally handed in a transfer request.

“Wilfried Gnonto submits a written transfer request in an attempt to secure Leeds United exit. Multiple Everton bids for 19yo rejected; most recent £25m including bonuses + sell-on. Everton ready to table an improved offer. Leeds insist he is not for sale.”

Will Leeds sell Wilfried Gnonto?

Ultimately, it does seem as though a departure would suit all parties at this stage, because Gnonto’s unprofessional actions have made it clear that he wants to go.

Even if he would be a brilliant player at Championship level, there’s not much to gain for Leeds to keep someone who is so unhappy, and Farke has already said that no one individual will ever be bigger than the club, which is the right stance.

Having said that, Leeds can’t just let Gnonto leave on his terms. They will only agree to the right deal, and so far a suitable offer hasn’t arrived.

In the current climate, it’s no surprise that they have turned down an offer worth up to £25m with add-ons for Gnonto, because that’s far lower than his true value.

This is a player with huge potential, someone who plays for Italy, and he has years left on his contract. So, Leeds are rightly demanding the biggest fee possible, and that will surely be in excess of £30m.

You would expect an agreement to be reached though, and it will be interesting to see what Everton’s next bid is.

Leeds summer transfer plans

This has been a hectic summer for Leeds, and the behaviour of Gnonto has made things worse for the club, as they had been hoping to build around him in the years to come.

You have sympathy for the player in the sense that he has the ability to play at the highest level, so you can understand why he wants to return to the Premier League ahead of Euro 2024, but there are ways to leave.

This potential sale will impact the budget available to Farke, but he knows that new players are needed regardless, as the squad is short in key areas. It promises to be a frenetic final few weeks for Leeds ahead of the deadline.