Fresh update shared as Rotherham United move closer to naming new boss

Cambridge United boss Mark Bonner is now emerging as the ‘preferred option’ for Rotherham United as they look to name Paul Warne’s successor.

The Millers were rocked last week when Warne made the decision to join League One Derby County, ending what had been a fantastic spell for Warne at the New York Stadium.

Since then, there has been plenty of speculation as to who would come in as the Rotherham boss, with reports last night claiming that Bonner was emerging as a target.

And, in a further update, TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has revealed that the U’s boss is now becoming the main the hierarchy at Rotherham want to take over.

“Now a growing feeling from those close to the situation that Bonner is the preferred option for #RUFC. Would be a big loss for Cambridge.”

The 36-year-old has developed a reputation as an exciting young coach in the Football League after the excellent work he has done with the U’s, which includes guiding them to promotion to League One, whilst Bonner’s side are currently 7th in the table despite operating on a small budget.

The verdict

This potential appointment should excite Rotherham fans as Bonner has done a fine job over the past few years and he is a coach who is on an upward trajectory.

You can understand why he is someone the Millers feel can take the club forward and it would be a great opportunity from Bonner’s perspective to make the step up.

So, you can see this one happening if a formal approach is made and this is one that could accelerate in the coming days.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.