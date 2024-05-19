Highlights QPR in talks with Begovic but face competition from Bournemouth for the experienced goalkeeper.

Begovic's leadership and solid performance crucial in helping QPR survive in the Championship.

Decision on Begovic's future ultimately up to him, as he considers pay-cut with QPR or higher salary with Bournemouth.

Queens Park Rangers remain in talks with Asmir Begovic about trying to keep him at the club, although Bournemouth are keen on re-signing the keeper.

The 36-year-old signed a one-year contract with the R’s last summer, and he went on to make 45 appearances for the Londoners this season as they battled to stay in the Championship.

Whilst he didn’t always convince, Marti Cifuentes kept faith with the ex-Everton man, and that was ultimately repaid, as QPR survived, with their success built on solid defensive foundations, and Begovic's leadership in the dressing room has helped.

With his deal running down though, there are doubts about the future of Begovic, and it has been claimed that Celtic were tracking the experienced stopper in the past.

Asmir Begovic transfer latest

Yet, in a fresh development, journalist Alan Nixon has revealed that Bournemouth are keen on bringing the player back to the Vitality Stadium, as Andoni Iraola searches for experienced cover in the goalkeeping department.

That doesn’t mean Begovic’s QPR career is over though, as the update also explains that he remains in talks with the R’s over a new deal.

Crucially, it’s thought that the Bosnian would need to accept a pay-cut to remain in the capital.

This is a decision that is entirely on Begovic, as he is in a situation where he controls his future, and he obviously needs to make a call in the coming weeks.

The appeal of Bournemouth is understandable as they’re certain to offer a bigger salary, and it’s a chance to work with Premier League players on a daily basis. Meanwhile, the benefit of QPR is that they are likely to be able to offer first-team football.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out, and Begovic will understandably take his time before making such a decision.

QPR’s summer plans

It’s an exciting time to be a QPR fan due to the remarkable job that Cifuentes has done since his arrival, and he had the team playing excellent football during the final weeks of the season as they deservedly stopped up.

Now, it’s about backing him in the summer, and he will no doubt have big plans as he looks to build a team that can compete for a play-off place, even if it will take time.

Sorting out who will be number one next season is sure to be a priority, so he will no doubt be pushing for a decision from Begovic as quickly as possible, as they will need to find a new keeper if he does depart.

But, the club will know it’s a possibility that he could move on, so they’re sure to have potential replacements lined up.

Related QPR ownership: A look at their source of wealth + net worth FLW takes a look at how those at the helm at Loftus Road made their money

From the fans’ perspective, some will feel the club should be looking to the long-term, so there won’t be too much disappointment if Begovic does move on, even if they will respect his displays this season.

The budget at QPR isn’t going to be as big as others in the league, so Cifuentes may have to wheel and deal, but the supporters will have full faith in him, and it will be interesting to see if he looks at the Scandinavian market given his background.