Fresh update shared as Nottingham Forest & Spurs seek transfer agreement with Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough are yet to receive an offer from Tottenham for Djed Spence despite reports claiming a move is close.

The right wing-back had a fantastic loan spell with Nottingham Forest last season, helping them to promotion back to the Premier League.

Therefore, Spence is a man in-demand this summer, as Forest look to sign the player permanently, whilst Spurs are among a host of clubs credited with an interest in the England U21 international.

It had been said in the past few days that the 21-year-old was poised to sign for Antonio Conte’s side but the Northern Echo have indicated that’s not the case.

They state that even though the north London outfit are admirers of the player, no bid has been tabled for Spence, who is valued at £20m. The report adds that Forest are still monitoring his situation, although they are also yet to lodge a formal offer for the youngster.

Spence’s expected sale is important for Boro, as it’s likely to fund most of the transfer activity they do ahead of the new season.

The verdict

This is surprising as it had seemed as though this deal was at a very advanced stage and whilst a move could still happen, there is clearly work to be done.

However, with Spence wanting to leave, Boro wanting a sale and Spurs having the cash that’s required to do a deal, it shouldn’t take long to reach an agreement.

In an ideal world this will be sorted swiftly as it will allow Boro to use that money to bring in the players that they’ve lined up.

