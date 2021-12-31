Fresh update shared as doubts remain over Sheffield United’s clash with Middlesbrough

A decision on Middlesbrough’s trip to Sheffield United has still not been made, with further testing to take place this evening.

This Sheff U v Middlesbrough game proving a nightmare … Boro want it off … mass absentees … players and staff … EFL won’t let that happen yet … further tests TONIGHT … game at lunchtime 😳😳😳 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 31, 2021

Chris Wilder’s Boro side have been impacted with Covid-19 since their win over Blackpool in the week, and it’s no secret that they have pushed to get the fixture at Bramall Lane postponed.

However, even though the game is scheduled to be played at 12:30 tomorrow, no decision has been made, with Sun reporter Alan Nixon providing a fresh update on the situation this afternoon.

“This Sheff U v Middlesbrough game proving a nightmare. Boro want it off, mass absentees, players and staff. EFL won’t let that happen yet. Further tests TONIGHT.”

It has been revealed that the EFL have decided to scrap testing on the day of the game in order to prevent late call-offs, which had angered several clubs in recent weeks. Therefore, you would expect a decision to be made this evening on whether the fixture will go ahead.

If it is played, Wilder’s return to Bramall Lane will be a significant one, with Boro in the play-off places and the Blades on a four-game winning run as they look to get closer to the top six.

The verdict

This is a difficult situation for all involved and it’s not ideal that the game should be played in less than 24 hours and a call still hasn’t been made.

Obviously, you can understand why they are waiting as long as possible to see if the fixture can go ahead, but a decision does need to be made quickly.

It will be a shame if it isn’t played as it should be a cracking game between two good sides, with the added bonus of Wilder returning to Sheffield United, but it Boro can’t field enough players it will have to be called off.

