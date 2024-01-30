Highlights West Ham United have turned down Crystal Palace's approach to sign Ben Johnson, as the Hammers are determined to keep him until at least the end of the season.

West Ham United have turned down an approach from Crystal Palace for Ben Johnson, with Leeds United and Millwall also thought to be monitoring the full-back.

West Ham look set to keep Ben Johnson

The 24-year-old has come through the ranks with the Hammers, and he is closing in on making 100 appearances for the Londoners.

However, there are real doubts about his long-term future, as Johnson is out of contract with West Ham in the summer, so there has been talk that he could be on the move.

With Johnson behind Vladimir Coufal as first-choice right-back, there had been talk that he could depart on loan, as some reports have claimed that Leeds and Millwall were keen on bringing the player to the Championship.

And, in a fresh development, The Athletic has revealed that Palace had discussed the prospect of signing Johnson, although West Ham are determined to keep Johnson until the end of the season at least.

“West Ham have turned down an enquiry from Crystal Palace about signing Ben Johnson. ⁠The full-back is out of contract in the summer and Palace explored whether their London counterparts would consider a sale before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

“But the approach has been rebuffed by West Ham, who have been working on securing the academy graduate to fresh terms and plan to offer him an improved deal in the coming weeks.

“Palace would like to have added Johnson to a squad already strengthened with the arrival of right-back Daniel Munoz, while a deal is also in place for midfielder Adam Wharton of Blackburn Rovers.

“It appears, however, that Johnson will stay until at least the end of the season.”

Leeds and Millwall will have to look elsewhere

It’s no surprise that West Ham have turned down Palace’s approach, and with the Eagles having just signed a new right-back, you can’t imagine Johnson would’ve wanted to go to Selhurst Park if he wants regular game time.

Of course, he can play down the opposite flank, but he’s reaching a stage in his career where he needs to nail down a first-team place to try and kick-on.

Crucially, from the perspective of Leeds and Millwall, it seems West Ham are set to keep hold of Johnson for the rest of the campaign, so they won’t sanction a loan.

On paper, he would’ve been a brilliant addition for a Championship side, so you can see why they were keen to bring him in. But, if it can’t be done, then the clubs will have to look elsewhere ahead of the deadline.

For Leeds, the need of a new full-back is clear, as they lack depth after the decision to let Luke Ayling join Middlesbrough on loan.

Meanwhile, Millwall need more quality as they try to climb the table to avoid any relegation fears after a mixed start to life under Joe Edwards, who will no doubt be using his connections as he tries to build a younger, more exciting squad at The Den.