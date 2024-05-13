Highlights Celtic keen on signing QPR's Clarke-Salter for over £5m in summer transfer window.

Jake Clarke-Salter thrives as he prepares to potentially leave QPR.

QPR preparing to sell Clarke-Salter to boost finances for future recruitment.

Celtic remain keen on signing QPR’s Jake Clarke-Salter this summer, and they could be willing to meet the asking price of the Championship side, which is believed to be in excess of £5m.

Jake Clarke-Salter flourishes at QPR

The 26-year-old centre-back was highly-rated as he came through the ranks at Chelsea, but he understandably found it hard to get game time at Stamford Bridge.

Therefore, several loan spells were arranged over the years, with Clarke-Salter featuring for the likes of Sunderland, Vitesse and Birmingham City, among other clubs.

His time with the Blues officially came to an end in the summer of 2022, as he agreed a four-year contract with the R’s, who were managed by Mick Beale at the time.

After a tough first year with QPR, as injuries disrupted his progress, Clarke-Salter has been impressive this season, particularly under the guidance of Marti Cifuentes.

He played a key role in keeping the team in the league, with his partnership alongside Steve Cook in central defence ensuring the side had a solid base to build on.

Jake Clarke-Salter transfer latest

Unfortunately for the R’s, that form appears to have attracted attention from clubs elsewhere, as it has been claimed previously that Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Burnley had been monitoring Clarke-Salter, along with Celtic.

Furthermore, Telegraph reporter John Percy stated that Stoke are keen on the player, whilst he also revealed that a fee in the region of £5m to £7m would be required to prise the defender away from the capital.

And, in a fresh development, Football Insider has reported that Celtic are ‘confident’ that they will be able to finance a move for Clarke-Salter as they prepare to bank some serious Champions League money when they seal the Scottish Premiership title, which brings automatic entry to Europe’s elite competition.

“Celtic are “confident” of meeting Queens Park Rangers’ asking price for defender Jake Clarke-Salter this summer.

“Brendan Rodgers’ side are set for a huge transfer budget boost as they close in on the Scottish Premiership title after their win over Rangers on Saturday. Sources have told Football Insider that Celtic will bank a guaranteed £35m from playing in the Champions League phase if they pick up one more top-flight point and retain the title.

“As a result, it is believed the Glasgow giants are confident of meeting QPR’s demands for Clarke-Salter as they look to strengthen at centre-back.”

Bringing in a new defensive partner for Cameron Carter-Vickers is sure to be one of the priorities for Brendan Rodgers in the upcoming window.

QPR’s summer transfer plans

It’s an exciting time to be a QPR fan, with Cifuentes having transformed the club since his appointment, so there will be hope from the fans that he is backed in the window.

But, we know that the club isn't a financial powerhouse at this level anymore, so they have to be smart in their recruitment, and that includes selling at the right time.

Whilst losing Clarke-Salter would be a massive blow, if they did receive in excess of £5m it would represent decent business, and they could then give the head coach more support in the market, where it’s clear that new additions will be needed.

So, it will be interesting to see how it plays out, but it’s a huge period for QPR as they look to build for a brighter future.