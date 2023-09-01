Highlights Bournemouth have completed the signing of Luis Sinsterra from Leeds United, with Jaidon Anthony going the other way.

There has been speculation about the future of the Colombian international all summer, but it had seemed as though he was going to remain at Elland Road.

However, the Cherries made a late push to sign the winger, and Sinisterra was undergoing a medical as they looked to complete the deal before the 11pm deadline.

It’s been apparent for some time that this deal was going down to the wire, and journalist Phil Hay has confirmed that a deal sheet has been sent in, as they look to use the extra time to get the deal done.

Further details emerged later in the evening, with The Athletic revealing that Jaidon Anthony would be joining the Whites as part of the transfer, with both deals straight loans.

Who is Jaidon Anthony?

The 23-year-old joined the Cherries from Arsenal as a youngster, and he has broken through at Bournemouth, making over 90 appearances for the club.

There's no doubt the wide man enjoyed his most successful spell for the club in the Championship, as he starred during the 2021.22 campaign as the south coast side won promotion to the Premier League. During that campaign, he scored eight goals and featured in 45 games, so Leeds know they are getting a proven player at this level.

Like Sinisterra, Anthony is a winger, so he will be a straight replacement, and it will ensure that Daniel Farke still has plenty of options out wide.

Daniel James, Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto and Anthony are just some of the players who will be competing for the attacking positions in Farke's side.

Is this a good signing for Leeds?

Firstly, it has to be said that losing Sinisterra is a massive blow. The former Feyenoord man is ridiculously talented, and his performance in the win at Ipswich shows he could have been outstanding in the Championship.

But, Leeds need players who are committed to the club, and it's no secret that he wanted to move on, so you can understand why they have sanctioned the switch.

Then, it's about getting a replacement, and they obviously didn't have long to do any business. So, to get Anthony is a smart deal, as he suits the Leeds style of play, and, as mentioned above, he has shown his quality in the Championship.

Therefore, whilst he won't have the same star quality of Sinisterra, he should be able to make an impact, and he has a better injury record than the Colombian.

Anthony will be eligible to make his Leeds debut after the international break at Millwall.