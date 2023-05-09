Tom Wagner held talks with the EFL today after agreeing a deal to buy Birmingham City.

When will the Birmingham takeover go through?

After months of speculation, Blues fans got the news they had been waiting for when the club announced that it had reached an agreement with Wagner and his company to purchase the Championship side.

There have been plenty of issues for Birmingham under their current ownership over the years, from stadium problems to points deductions, so all supporters were desperate for a change.

And, whilst there was confirmation that Wagner is set to take over, Telegraph reporter John Percy revealed there is no exact date on when that will actually happen, as he explained the next steps the US businessman will have to take before it’s finalised.

“Birmingham City's prospective new owner Tom Wagner + associates held talks with the EFL today, as a sale edges closer. Wagner to take owners & directors' test and will need to fulfil other requirements including proof of sufficient funds. No time frame but the end of BSHL is near.”

Of course, this is just standard procedure for the EFL, and there’s not expected to be any issues given the background of Wagner.

On the pitch, John Eustace’s side fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Sheffield United on the final day of the campaign, meaning they ended up in 17th position.

The future is bright for Birmingham

It’s hard to understate just how big this is for Birmingham City, because the fans have been through a lot over the years, and, in truth, it’s quite remarkable how they have been run in terms of the lack of clarity of who is actually in charge.

Then, the decisions that have been made are also baffling, with the mismanagement leading to points deductions, and they have spent most of this season playing in front of a ground that isn’t allowed to fully open. So, they have been a shambles really, and all connected to the club were hoping this day would come.

As Percy says, there are still some hurdles to overcome, but the main thing is that the deal is in place, with BHSL selling and Wagner in place to buy. So, the official confirmation will come at some point down the line, and when it happens it will signal a brighter future for Blues as they look to kick-on.