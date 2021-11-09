Fresh update shared as Barnsley look to appoint Markus Schopp’s successor

Barnsley are hoping to have named their new manager by the weekend as they search for Markus Schopp’s successor.

The former Hartberg boss was only appointed at Oakwell in the summer but a run of one win in 15 games left the Tykes in the bottom three and the hierarchy decided to make a chance.

A win against Derby lifted the mood around Barnsley but a 2-0 reverse at home to Hull City last time out shows that a new manager is needed.

And, it appears an announcement is close, after reporter Doug O’Kane provided an update on the managerial search.

“No big updates from Oakwell. The Reds are hoping to appoint someone this week, so they have a week before Fulham to work with players. Squad has been given most of this week off.”

This is going to be a big appointment for Barnsley as they are currently four points from safety, and things don’t get any easier for them as they take on the high-flying Cottagers in 11 days time.

The verdict

The international break is a good time to appoint a new boss as it gives them time to work with the players, so it’s encouraging that Barnsley are expecting to have the decision made by the weekend.

Obviously, it’s a major decision and there will be additional scrutiny on key figures at Oakwell because the Schopp move didn’t work out.

So, they have to get this one right if the club are to avoid a relegation scrap and it will be very interesting to see who does arrive.

