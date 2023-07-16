Bristol City have rejected Wolves’ £20m offer for midfielder Alex Scott, although they will return with another bid.

Wolves have Alex Scott bid turned down by Bristol City

The Midlands outfit are among a host of Premier League clubs who have been tracking the 19-year-old for some time, and they had a £18m move for Scott rejected earlier in the window.

Bournemouth entered the race for Scott last week, but they were also knocked back by the Robins, and that prompted Wolves to return with an improved offer of an initial £20m over the weekend.

However, Telegraph reporter John Percy has confirmed that work still needs to be done before the transfer can go ahead, although a third bid from Wolves will be made.

“Wolves’ bid of £20m plus add-ons for Alex Scott has been rejected by Bristol City. Wolves will make another offer and remain hopeful of agreeing a deal. City want £25m so still work to be done but Wolves are not miles away. Other Premier League clubs could still come in.”

Will Alex Scott leave Bristol City?

It seems inevitable that the England youth international will leave Ashton Gate this summer, and whilst it will be a disappointment for the fans, the reality is that his sale will hugely help the financial outlook of the club.

In terms of his destination, Wolves are clearly pushing, but there’s still no guarantee that he will end up at Molineux.

Bristol City have been pretty consistent from the outset that they want £25m for the player, and that seems a fair valuation when you consider what top Championship players have gone for in the past.

In an ideal world for the Robins, they would get a bidding war going, and that could happen in the coming days. This update makes it clear that Wolves are making another offer, and it has been claimed that Bournemouth will return with a second bid, although they’re first offer was significantly lower than the one from Wolves.

The new offer from Wolves is going to force the hand of other clubs, with West Ham and Tottenham thought to be keen on Scott as well, so things should become a lot clearer in the coming days.

The youngster will have a big decision to make when the time comes, and whilst Wolves were underwhelming at times last season, Julen Lopetegui is a top coach, and he’s a big fan of the player. Plus, a move to the Black Country may offer the most realistic chance of first-team football this season, which should be a priority for Scott as he continues to develop.

Bristol City summer transfer plans

Nigel Pearson will want this sorted as quickly as possible, as a big sale could allow him into the market again, as he looks to build on what has been a positive window so far.

As well as that, the constant speculation is not ideal for the club as it can be distracting. So, you would expect movement shortly, and it will be interesting to see whether Wolves can win the race for the exciting midfielder.