Fresh update shared after Coventry City linked with Derby County player

Derby County’s Louie Sibley is out of Coventry City’s price range at the moment with the Sky Blues not ‘actively pursuing’ the player.

The attacking midfielder has featured regularly for the Rams over the years, which includes playing 26 times as the Rams were relegated to League One last season.

Even though Derby’s takeover situation is sorted, there has still been plenty of speculation surrounding Sibley’s future and reports emerged yesterday stating that Coventry were readying a bid for the 20-year-old.

However, Coventry Live have revealed that whilst Mark Robins’ recruitment team are aware of Sibley, they state a move for the player is not in the pipeline imminently.

It’s known that the Sky Blues are not in a position to be splashing the cash this summer, although that situation could change if they do cash in on one of their prized assets, with Callum O’Hare and Viktor Gyökeres two who have been linked with a move away in the current window.

Sibley is under contract at Pride Park until the summer of 2024, so Derby aren’t in a position where they need to sell.

The verdict

It’s no surprise that plenty of clubs are linked with Sibley as whilst he hasn’t always been consistent, he is a talented young player who has plenty of potential.

From Coventry’s perspective, this update clarifies their position and it’s not something they can do right now but we know things can change.

So, there could be plenty of twists and turns over the coming weeks and it will be interesting to see what happens with the Sky Blues.

