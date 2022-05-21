Fresh update revealed on Swansea City’s potential pursuit of League One ace amid Blackburn Rovers interest

Championship outfit Swansea City are unlikely to move for Portsmouth star Marcus Harness at this stage despite their reported interest in his signature, according to an update from Wales Online.

The 26-year-old has been an integral figure for Pompey this term, recording 11 goals and six assists in 40 league appearances but was unable to guide Danny Cowley’s men into a top-six spot after last season’s heartbreak.

Despite this, Harness may secure himself a move to the second tier regardless, with Blackburn Rovers and the Swans both reported to have been keeping tabs on his situation ahead of the summer window.

However, it’s currently unclear whether Tony Mowbray’s departure has taken Rovers out of the race for his services and with their board yet to appoint a successor, it doesn’t look as though they will be moving for Harness anytime soon.

That could put the Swans in pole position to land him, although it’s not yet known whether they have sustained their interest following Pompey’s decision to trigger a one-year extension on his contract this month.

However, Wales Online believe he isn’t firmly on their radar yet, a potential blow for the 26-year-old who wants to ply his trade in the second tier in the future.

The Verdict:

This is a shame but it’s no real surprise considering Martin reportedly doesn’t know his budget yet, so a move for anyone doesn’t seem to be close at this stage and that could allow their league rivals to gain an advantage on them.

On Harness specifically, he would have been a good addition with Korey Smith leaving the club, potentially coming in to partner Jamie Paterson in the advanced midfield position behind Joel Piroe.

You can’t help but feel that position would suit him and if he can replicate his record from the 2021/22 campaign, that attacking trio of Paterson, Harness and Piroe could be integral in guiding the Welsh side to a play-off place.

Their defence would need to improve first – but that’s certainly a front three to be feared and considering they have sold on some of their prized assets in recent years, they would certainly have the financial wiggle room to make this deal happen.

However, the Swans’ board seem reluctant to spend unless they sell one or key players on, so unless one of Piroe or Flynn Downes leave, this deal may not materialise. They should pursue this move regardless though with Downes being a real success since his move from the third tier last summer.