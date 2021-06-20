Fresh update revealed as Lincoln, Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday race for West Brom deal

Lincoln City seem to be trying the hardest in the battle for West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Josh Griffiths, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Griffiths was hugely impressive as he helped Cheltenham Town win League Two and secure promotion last term, with his performances turning heads in League One.

A string of clubs, including Lincoln, Sheffield Wednesday, and Portsmouth, have all been linked with a move for the 19-year-old Baggies shot-stopper.

It seems the Imps are the side leading the race for the teenager, with Nixon reporting that Michael Appleton’s side seem to be trying hardest to sign him from the Championship club.

Lincoln benefitted massively from taking Griffiths’ Albion teammate Alex Palmer on loan last season as they shocked many by making it to the League One play-off final.

The Verdict

It seems after the move for Palmer proved a masterstroke last term, Lincoln are pushing hard to sign his Albion teammate for the 2021/22 campaign.

Signing Griffiths permanently is unlikely to be an option given what a promising teenager he is but the Imps utilised the loan market better than anyone last season and they will likely be looking to do the same thing again.

You have to feel that it’s a move that makes a huge amount of sense for all parties involved, unless the Baggies feel the 19-year-old is ready for Championship football.

Appleton’s links to West Brom, having played there and served as caretaker boss in 2011, may give his club an advantage in the race for Griffiths and the impressive development on a number of young loan signings last season should make Sincil Bank an appetising place for any side to send an up-and-coming player.