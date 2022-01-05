Fresh update provided in Nottingham Forest & Besiktas transfer tussle

Nottingham Forest seem like the most likely destination for Jed Wallace, who appears set to leave Millwall.

The 28-year-old has been key for the Lions since arriving from Wolves in 2016, but with his contract expiring in the summer there are doubts about his long-term future.

It had been claimed today that Turkish giants Besiktas were poised to agree a pre-contract with Wallace, whilst it’s since been stated that Forest are keen on the wide man.

And, according to reporter Alan Nixon, the most likely outcome is the player remaining in the Championship and joining the Reds.

Despite his contract situation, Forest would push to do a deal for Wallace this month, as Steve Cooper hopes to add the player to his squad this month to help with their promotion push.

With Besiktas, they are trying to agree terms with the former Portsmouth man that would see him link up with them next season, meaning he finishes the season at The Den.

Wallace has scored five goals and registered six assists in 21 Championship fixtures this season.

The verdict

This would be a very good bit of business for Forest because Wallace has been outstanding at Millwall for a few years and seems ready for a new challenge.

Clearly, it’s going to be tough to compete with Besiktas if they put an offer to the player so the fact Forest are favourites in Nixon’s opinion shows how ambitious the club are right now.

So, they will be doing all they can to finalise this deal in January and if they pull it off it’s a big coup for Cooper and the Reds.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.