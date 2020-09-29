Fresh update provided on Premier League side’s pursuit of Nottingham Forest ace

Burnley are struggling to lure Joe Worrall to Turf Moor with the Premier League side struggling to meet Nottingham Forest’s valuation of the defender, according to the Athletic.

Worrall endured an impressive individual campaign last term, after returning to the City Ground following a loan spell in the SPFL with Rangers.

The 23-year-old made 48 appearances across all competitions for Forest last season, and played a key role in the heart of the Reds’ defence under Sabri Lamouchi.

The defender has been heavily linked with a move to Burnley since the end of last season, but he remains a Forest player with only a couple of weeks to go until the transfer window closes.

Doubt has recently been cast on a potential move to Turf Moor, with Worrall recently picking up an injury which could see him sit on the sidelines for around five to six weeks.

The Athletic have now reported that Burnley are “yet to get anywhere close” to Forest’s valuation of Worrall, with the defender under contract on Trentside until 2024.

With James Tarkowski attracting interest from Leicester City, it remains to be seen whether Burnley can afford to match Forest’s valuation of Worrall should the former depart Turf Moor.

The Verdict

It will be a relief for Forest fans to see the club stand firm and refusing to budge on their valuation of Worrall.

He’s under contract for another four years so the club simply don’t have to sell anytime soon, and after losing Matty Cash earlier on in the window, they won’t want to lose another homegrown star at all.

If Tarkowski leaves Burnley, though, it will be interesting to see if Burnley return with an improved offer.