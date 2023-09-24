Highlights Wilfried Gnonto will be out until after the next international break due to minor surgery on his ankle, providing an update from journalist Phil Hay.

Leeds will be without Gnonto for three upcoming games before the October international break, but have quality options in wide positions to compensate for his absence.

Leeds' performance against Watford showcased their depth and quality in the final third, and the team is starting to click into gear, generating optimism for the season ahead.

Leeds United are hoping to have Wilfried Gnonto back involved after the October international break as he prepares for a ‘minor surgery’ on his ankle.

Wilfried Gnonto injury latest

After a summer of constant speculation, Leeds managed to keep hold of the 19-year-old beyond the transfer window, in what seemed a real coup for the club.

However, Gnonto was forced off in the draw at Hull City in the week with an ankle problem, and boss Daniel Farke confirmed he had an issue with his lateral ligament.

Despite knowing the setback, Leeds were waiting for scan results to determine just how long the Italian international would be out.

And, after speaking to Farke, journalist Phil Hay provided an update on the player on social media, with Gnonto set for a few more weeks on the sidelines.

“Update on Gnonto - he needs minor surgery, although on a bone rather than on his injured ligament. He'll be out until after the next international break.”

What games will Wilfried Gnonto miss?

Leeds are scheduled to play three games up until the October international break, with the first of those a trip to Southampton next weekend.

That is the first of what is a three game week for the Yorkshire side, as they then face QPR at Elland Road in the week, before another home clash against Bristol City on October 7.

After that, there is a two week break until Leeds travel to Norwich, which could be the game that Gnonto returns for.

Given his injury, it seems highly likely he will not be called up to the Italian squad for their games next month, which will be a blow for the player as he looks to keep his place in the squad ahead of Euro 2024.

How big a setback is this for Leeds?

You would actually say this is a positive update from Leeds’ perspective, as the talk around Gnonto after the injury was that he could be out for a long time. If it transpires that he just misses four games, then it wouldn’t be that bad given the initial fears.

Obviously, the teenager is a brilliant player at this level, so not having him available is far from ideal, but the reality is that Leeds are stacked for quality options out wide.

The resounding 3-0 win over Watford was an example of the quality Leeds have in the final third, with Farke bringing in Dan James to replace Gnonto, and he registered two assists.

You also have Jaidon Anthony, who came on and scored, so Farke really is spoilt for choice, and they have remarkable depth for those wide positions by Championship standards.

What next for Leeds?

After a slow start, Farke’s side are starting to click into gear, and the performance against Watford is one that the fans will have enjoyed.

There’s still a decent gap to the top two, so Leeds will need to kick-on and maintain the standards they’ve set in recent game, but all connected to the club will be optimistic about how this season could play out.