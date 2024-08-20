Highlights Bournemouth to loan Jebbison later, not immediately, for more playing time despite interest from other clubs.

Bournemouth are expected to loan Daniel Jebbison out before the transfer deadline, but they will wait until later in the window before sanctioning a move for the Leeds United and Sunderland target.

The striker only joined the Cherries this summer after his deal at Sheffield United expired, and it had been thought that he would go out on loan immediately.

However, with Dominic Solanke joining Spurs, and Jebbison impressing in pre-season, the 21-year-old has been part of Andoni Iraola’s plans, which included coming on with 22 minutes to go in the 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Yet, the signing of Evanilson from Porto will push Jebbison further down the pecking order, and The Athletic has revealed that a move is still on the cards, but it will ‘happen later’.

Daniel Jebbison transfer latest

Bournemouth have two games scheduled before the transfer deadline, which is on August 30.

The first of those is in the Premier League on Sunday as they host Newcastle United, before they make the trip to West Ham three days later in the League Cup.

Even with Evanilson signed, the Brazilian may take time to get up to speed, so there’s a chance that Jebbison could feature in those two games before he is allowed to depart.

Once he is available for a loan, there could be a scramble for his signature, as it has been claimed previously that a whole host of clubs in the Championship want to sign Jebbison.

Sunderland, Leeds, West Brom, Hull, Portsmouth, Derby, Norwich and Stoke were all said to have made approaches to land the player, but they were then made aware of Bournemouth’s stance.

Of course, as the deadline comes closer, clubs will have moved on to other targets, so it remains to be seen how many will go in for Jebbison later in the window.

Daniel Jebbison's stats for Sheffield United (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 35 3 1

Daniel Jebbison could flourish in the Championship

It’s no surprise to see that there is such interest in Jebbison, as he is a player with real potential, and he has all the attributes to do well in the Championship this season.

Despite his age, he is able to compete physically, and he has the pace and movement to offer a constant threat in behind.

Of course, there are areas of his game that he needs to improve, and he must become more clinical in front of goal if he is to make it as a Premier League striker in the years to come, but the talent is there.

That’s why Bournemouth made the decision to bring him in, and it’s why so many clubs are keen.

They will now want to find the right environment for Jebbison as he looks to kick-on, and whoever manages to bring him in before the deadline will be making a real shrewd signing.

The level of competition also gives an indication as to how difficult it can be for clubs to finalise a deal for their targets, as they’re often up against others for the player, and you have to move on quickly if an agreement can’t be reached.