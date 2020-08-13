Fresh update provided on Crystal Palace’s pursuit of 14-goal EFL ace

Crystal Palace have held further talks with Queens Park Rangers over the potential signing of Ebere Eze, according to the Daily Mail.

Eze is a player in demand after a standout campaign for the R’s, with Palace becoming heavily linked with the London-born midfielder’s signature ahead of next season.

Eze scored 14 goals and added eight assists across all competitions in 2019/20, establishing himself as a hugely important player for Mark Warburton’s side and one of the best players in the league.

Palace have already had a bid in the region of £12m turned down for Eze, with the R’s holding out for a price closer to £20m, but it seems as if that price tag won’t put Palace off just yet.

The Daily Mail claims that Palace have held further talks with QPR ahead of a potential bid, with the likes of Newcastle and West Ham also being credited with an interest in the playmaker.

The Verdict

I think that Eze to Palace is a move I can see happening and I can definitely see him fitting in at Selhurst Park.

Their attacking style of play and tempo would really suit him as a player, and with Wilfried Zaha’s future up in the air, he’d offer them real goal threat going forward.

QPR need to hold for as much as they can, though, as he will be hard to replace this summer.