Fresh update provided in potential Derby County takeover

Derby County’s administrators will not name the preferred bidder before Christmas, as had been hoped.

The Rams off-field issues are well-documented, with the club entering administration earlier in the season, which brought an immediate 12 point deduction. Another nine point penalty followed, meaning relegation to League One seems inevitable.

However, the main focus for all connected to the club is to secure new owners. And, it had been expected that a hurdle would be overcome this week as Quantuma were set to name a preferred bidder.

But, BBC Derby confirmed today that this is now not happening, which will delay the process.

Chris Kirchner is one of a few very seriously interested parties and he has the backing of boss Wayne Rooney, who has made it clear he would like to work for the American businessman.

Another issue that this has for Derby is that it could impact plans they have in the January window. Failure to have a new owner could see the administrators forced to make decisions to bring in the cash the club need to survive.

The verdict

This is a hugely frustrating update for Derby as the only thing that the fans want right now is for the ownership situation to be sorted.

We know that this is a complex process but it did seem as though there was a reason for positivity when it was suggested a preferred bidder would be named, so this is a setback, there’s no doubt about it.

All the support can do is be patient and it will be interesting to see if any developments are shared in the next week.

