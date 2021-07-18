Fresh update provided in Norwich City’s transfer pursuit of Bournemouth man

Norwich City remain keen on Bournemouth’s Philip Billing, with the midfielder a priority for Daniel Farke before the window shuts.

However, a deal won’t be straightforward, as the two clubs are apart on their valuation of the player, with The Athletic claiming that the Championship side want around £15m for the ex-Huddersfield man, whereas the newly-promoted Canaries value Billing at around £10m.

Despite that, talks are set to continue between the clubs and it’s clear that Farke wants to bring the 25-year-old to the club if possible, although the report does stress that there are other options that Norwich are considering.

Failure to secure a return to the Premier League last season means the Cherries may be vulnerable to losing key players in the window, with Arnaut Danjuma another influential figure who is attracting attention.

Should Norwich finalise a deal for Billing they will be getting a player who shone in the Championship last season, with the ex-Huddersfield man scoring eight goals from the middle of the park as the side reached the play-offs.

The verdict

It’s no surprise to see there is serious interest in Billing because he is a good player and at 25, he should have his best years in front of him.

With that in mind, Bournemouth are right to stick to their guns and £15m is a fair price, even in the current climate, particularly as he has a few years left on his contract.

So, if he is as important to Farke as the update suggests, Norwich should back their boss and bring him in for the fee the Cherries want, as it could still turn out to be a very good deal in the long run.

