Fresh update provided as manager plots reunion with Watford player

Valencia are in “full negotiations” with Watford over the signing of midfielder Etienne Capoue, according to AS.

Capoue made 30 appearances for Watford in the Premier League last season, registering three assists in what turned out to be a disappointing campaign for the Hornets.

The defensive midfielder has featured 170 times for Watford since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur in 2015, and has another two years left on his contract at Vicarage Road.

Capoue is yet to make an appearance under Vladimir Ivic in the first two games of their 2020/21 season, and was left out of the squad in Friday’s win over Middlesbrough, hinting that an exit is likely.

Valencia have been linked with Capoue for some time now, and Javi Gracia’s side have seemingly made a breakthrough in their pursuit of the Frenchman.

Gracia has convinced Capoue to take a pay cut in order to complete a move to Spain, and has convinced the player to become a part of his project at the Mestalla.

AS claim that Valencia are now in “full negotiations” with Watford over a potential move for Capoue, in what looks likely to be a loan deal.

The Verdict

This is a good move for both parties.

Capoue needs game time and he isn’t likely to get that at Watford this season, and he doesn’t seem to be a part of Ivic’s plans.

A reunion with Gracia could be beneficial for the midfielder as he is a manager who has got the best out of him before, so it will be interesting to see what happens.