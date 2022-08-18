Fresh update provided as Burnley chase transfer for 25-year-old

Burnley have a transfer bid for Boubacar Kouyate lined up this summer and it looks like a deal could happen now, with the player having been suspended by his current club according to L’Equipe.

Kouyate has played in the first two Metz games of the new French season but didn’t attend their last fixture against Valenciennes. That’s amid the reported transfer interest in the player and the fact he is now desperate to leave the club.

Instead of the defender attending the game and sitting on the sidelines though – as his manager wanted – Kouyate chose to avoid the fixture and it has left Metz unhappy with his behaviour as he looks to seal a transfer elsewhere.

As punishment, he’s now been suspended for the side’s next game against Laval.

With the French side unhappy with the way Kouyate is acting and with the player now suspended for the next few days, it means that a transfer deal elsewhere now looks more and more likely. Whilst the club may not want to sell him, his actions means that the French side may have no choice and may now look to shift him on this window.

One of the clubs who would be happy to sign him up is Burnley, with Vincent Kompany still looking for options to bolster his backline for the Championship season. If he does seal a move to Turf Moor, it would be the first time he has played in England, with the player having spent the entirety of his career in France.

With the player having featured 55 times in Ligue 1 and 32 times in Ligue 2, it means he has plenty of experience – and that is invaluable to Burnley this season as they look for a Championship promotion.

The Verdict

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany really doesn’t need many more signings and yet he continues to be linked with a transfer move for plenty of players this window.

Whilst the club could certainly use another forward option or maybe even a midfielder, the side have already added CJ Egan-Riley and Taylor Harwood-Bellis to their ranks. It means they have a very good backline right now and adding Kouyate too would be another shrewd transfer move.

It means the Clarets could end up with one of the best backlines in the division and one of the best squads in general. Kouyate has experience in Ligue 1 as well, the highest level of French football, and that could mean he really thrives in the Championship if he seals a transfer to Burnley.

Considering that the player is now suspended too, it means that a transfer could certainly happen – and perhaps on the cheap with current club Metz happy to sell him on this window.