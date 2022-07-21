Fresh update outlines Crystal Palace’s stance on Burnley player

Burnley winger Dwight McNeil is not Crystal Palace‘s first choice target this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Evening Standard has reported that Palace have reignited their interest in McNeil after the Clarets were relegated back to the Championship last season in the hope of signing him for around half of the £30 million they were quoted in the summer of 2021.

Nixon has shared more insight into the Eagles’ stance on the Burnley winger and claimed he is not their first choice target.

McNeil’s current contract at Turf Moor runs until 2024 – though the club have the option of a further year.

The 22-year-old is understood to also be on the radars of Aston Villa, Everton and West Ham United after establishing himself in the first team in recent years.

McNeil has played in all but two of Burnley’s Premier League games in the past three seasons – scoring seven times and providing 17 assists.

The Verdict

It’s interesting to get some more insight into Palace’s stance on McNeil and it seems he is not the top of their list of targets.

How that will impact their pursuit of him remains to be seen but you do feel he could be sold by the Clarets this summer.

They’ve already signed Scott Twine and have been strongly linked to Callum O’Hare as Vincent Kompany looks to reinvigorate his squad.

That said, Burnley have already sold Nathan Collins and Nick Pope for sizeable fees and Maxwel Cornet is being linked with a move so they can afford to stand strong in negotiations.

