Fresh update on Sheffield Wednesday’s pursuit of 25-year-old emerges

Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City midfielder George Byers are still confident a deal to take him to Hillsborough can be struck by the time the transfer window shuts next month, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Nixon first reported the League One side’s interest in the 25-year-old just under three weeks ago, when Steve Cooper was still at Swansea City preparing his side for the upcoming campaign as he aimed to finally win promotion with the Swans at the third attempt.

But since then, the 41-year-old has left the Liberty Stadium due to his concerns about the future direction of the club. And as per the Daily Mail, club captain Matt Grimes’ likely departure in the summer was also a contributing factor towards his decision to move on.

With the likely loss of a fellow Swansea midfielder in Grimes and a new man yet to be appointed after top target John Eustace was forced to reject their advances, it’s currently unclear when or even if Byers will be allowed to move to the South Yorkshire side this summer.

Previously, the 25-year-old was said to be ‘available’ and would be allowed to move on if the Owls matched the Swans’ valuation but that has now changed, with any move for Byers being put on hold until a new man arrives.

Regardless of this, the player and interested side Sheffield Wednesday are confident this transfer is still a possibility, according to Alan Nixon.

In response to a tweet asking if this potential deal was still on, the journalist said: “Wednesday think so. Lad thinks so. We wait.”

Although the Championship side are hoping to appoint Jody Morris as their manager in the next day or two as per Planet Swans, in a potential boost to this deal, the former Chelsea assistant manager may want to assess the midfielder and the rest of his teammates before deciding who to keep and who to let go of.

Because of this, they may have to wait a little longer to bring in the former Scotland youth international.

The Verdict:

Sheffield Wednesday have released Joey Pelupessy and lost promising teenager Liam Shaw to former Scottish Premiership champions Celtic this summer, meaning a couple of midfielder reinforcements were sorely needed.

And with the shackles of their previous embargo now firmly off the Owls, they have moved to secure Dennis Adeniran and Lewis Wing (loan), two very solid additions at third-tier level that will go on to do well for Darren Moore next term.

However, the signing of George Byers would be particularly impressive with the 25-year-old appearing regularly for the Swans in the Championship before his loan move to Portsmouth last season.

They may need to move on to other targets for the moment though with no deals at the Liberty Stadium likely to be sanctioned in the next couple of weeks regardless of whether a new manager is in place or not.

And with the likes of Josh Sims and Marvin Johnson on their radar, they have plenty to be getting on with whilst Byers is put on the back-burner.