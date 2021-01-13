Fresh update on Paul Lambert’s future at Ipswich Town emerges

Ipswich Town continue to support Paul Lambert, despite pressure continuing to build on the Scot at Portman Road.

Lambert was the manager that took Ipswich into League One, but so far he’s not been able to help the Tractor Boys bounce back after Championship relegation.

And, 2021 has got off to a poor start, with Ipswich losing 3-2 to Swindon Town at the weekend.

There are growing calls for Lambert to be axed, but East Anglian Daily Times has provided a clear update that Marcus Evans (the Ipswich owner) continues to back the manager.

In terms of the League One standings, Ipswich have fallen to eighth in the table after they were turned over by relegation-threatened Swindon.

However, they remain just a single point outside the play-off places having only actually played 19 games in this stop-start season.

Lambert’s side travel to Burton Albion this weekend, before returning to Portman Road for a hugely challenging Saturday-Tuesday double header that pitches them up against Peterborough United and Sunderland.

The Verdict

Lambert hasn’t quite ever got Ipswich going, it has to be said.

However, they continue to be in-and-around where they would expect to be in terms of the play-offs.

Defeats to Swindon and clubs of that ilk are never nice, but Ipswich’s situation isn’t approaching critical just yet.

That’s maybe the view of the board, who feel they have to support Lambert heading into this key period.

Wins over Peterborough and Sunderland, in particular, change everything.

Thoughts? Let us know!