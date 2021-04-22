Fresh update on Mark Warburton’s QPR future emerges

Mark Warburton is set to be given a new deal at Queens Park Rangers, according to reports from The Sun.

The news comes less than a couple of days after QPR came out and rebuffed claims from The Sun that Warburton was on the verge of leaving the club to become assistant technical director at the FA.

Warburton has been in charge of the R’s since the start of last season, guiding them to 13th in the Sky Bet Championship.

This season, three wins from four leave them sitting eighth in the Championship, but 12 points off the play-offs with only three games remaining.

Nevertheless, there has been progress in West London, and The Sun now claim that Warburton is set to put pen to paper on a new deal shortly.

Talks are said to have been ongoing for a while, and is set to pick up a pay rise as a reward for working wonders under one of the division’s smallest budgets.

The Verdict

This is some turnaround, but it is fully deserved and it is a massive boost for the R’s.

QPR were struggling earlier this season, but something seems to have clicked and Warburton deserves credit for that.

His signings have been excellent, especially Lyndon Dykes, and he hasn’t been able to splash the cash given the club’s position.

Considering they sit eighth after working under a tight budget, it makes you wonder what he could do with an extra bit of cash to work with going forward.