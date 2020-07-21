Fresh update on Chris Martin’s Derby County future emerges

Derby County have made their final contract offer to striker Chris Martin and it is now up to him to either accept or reject the deal, Phillip Cocu has told The Athletic’s Ryan Conway.

The striker joined the Rams from Norwich City seven years ago – finding the net 76 times in his 225 appearances for the club – but his current deal is set to expire at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

Martin, who is Derby’s joint-top scorer this term, signed a short-term extension to ensure he could finish the season with Cocu’s side but his long-term future remains unclear.

Ahead of the final fixture of the season, Cocu has provided an update on the situation and revealed that there will be no further negotiations held.

According to Conway, the Rams boss explained that the East Midlands club have made their final contract offer to Martin and it is now up to him to either accept it and stay at the club or reject it and leave.

Derby face Birmingham City at St Andrew’s tomorrow knowing that a win could see them finish as high as 10th in the Championship – depending on how Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City fare.

The Verdict

It appears the decision over his future is now in Martin’s hands, with Cocu suggesting the club won’t negotiate any further.

The towering forward has been an excellent servant to the club and shown just how useful an option he can be under the Dutch coach this term.

For me, they’d be a better side if they can hold onto him.