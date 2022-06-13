Fresh update on Barnsley new manager hunt, end potentially in sight

Talks are ongoing between Barnsley and Cheltenham Town manager Michael Duff with an outcome expected soon, according to Nick Mashiter from PA.

The Tykes finished bottom of the Championship last season with Poya Asbaghi departing after their relegation to League One was confirmed in April.

We are now less than two months away from the start of the 2022/23 campaign but it seems the Oakwell outfit could be closing in on appointing Asbaghi’s successor.

Duff, who led Cheltenham to the League Two title in 2020/21 and helped them finish in an impressive 15th in League One last term, has been linked with the vacant Barnsley job for some time.

According to Mashiter, talks are ongoing between the Northern Irish coach and the Yorkshire club.

However, it is said that an outcome is expected soon.

Duff has also been touted as a potential candidate for the Blackpool job after Neil Critchley’s departure but Liam Rosenior, Wayne Rooney’s assistant manager at Derby County, is reportedly set to take charge at Bloomfield Road.

Quiz: Are these 18 Barnsley transfer facts true or false?

1 of 18 Barnsley signed Devante Cole from a Scottish club True False

The Verdict

It appears Duff remains the frontrunner to become the next Barnsley boss, with talks ongoing and an outcome expected soon.

The new manager search needs to be wrapped up quickly to allow the Tykes to begin their preparations for life back in League One.

Reports have suggested that a number of key players are keen to leave after the relegation to the third tier, which may mean a rebuild is needed at Oakwell.

Given the job he’s done at Cheltenham, Duff looks a good coach to have at the helm if a new long-term project is needed at Barnsley.