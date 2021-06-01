Fresh update on Barnsley and Daryl Dike offers further transfer hope for Wolves & Everton

Barnsley have not taken up the option to sign Daryl Dike on a permanent basis, freeing up the striker to secure a move elsewhere.

NEW: Barnsley didn't exercise its option-to-buy clause in the team's loan for Lions striker Daryl Dike. Dike is now set to return to Orlando City following USMNT duty, but plenty could change in the next few weeks. More here: https://t.co/CSyX0xqgsf — Julia Poe (@byjuliapoe) June 1, 2021

The US international joined the Tykes on loan from Orlando City in the January transfer window and it turned out to be an inspired signing. The 20-year-old would go on to score nine goals for the team, with Valérien Ismaël’s men securing a top six finish.

Whilst defeat to Swansea in the play-off semi-final meant Dike’s time at Barnsley ended badly, his impact has been appreciated by the fans.

And, it has now been revealed by the Orlando Sentinel that the Yorkshire outfit will not be signing Dike permanently, so the player will return to his parent club in MLS.

That news isn’t really a surprise, as it had been suggested that the Championship side would have to pay a significant fee to make it a long-term deal, with some outlets claiming it could be up to $20m, although that figure has been disputed.

This doesn’t mean that Dike won’t be on the move this summer though, as the likes of Wolves, Everton, Fulham and West Brom have all been linked with the attacker in recent days.

The verdict

This is a shame for Barnsley as Dike was brilliant for them since joining, and it wasn’t only the goals, his hold-up play and work-rate made him an important part of the team.

But, this was to be expected. Most would’ve acknowledged that the only chance of making this move a permanent one would’ve been if the side were promoted, which obviously didn’t happen.

So, it’s now down to the Barnsley recruitment team to identify another gem, whilst Dike will seemingly have his pick of clubs this summer.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.