Fresh update offers Leeds United and West Brom potential boost as uncertainty grows over football season

Leeds United could secure promotion even if they don’t see out the season in the Championship.

A statement from the EFL has confirmed that all clubs in the Premier League, the EFL and the WSL have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England until April 3 as a result of recent events.

This includes all matches in the Championship, League One and League Two, as well as all Academy and youth team fixtures.

For Leeds, that means that the matches with Cardiff City, Fulham, Luton Town and Blackburn Rovers will be rearranged.

With the future of this season in question, the Premier League have announced that they will meet next Thursday to discuss potential emergency measures to handle the outbreak.

According to reports from Football Insider, one potential outcome is the possibility of promoting Leeds United and West Brom in the event that the campaign is brought to an end.

This could even include the prospect of a 22-team Premier League next term, with no clubs to be relegated from the top flight.

The verdict

The escalation of this crisis over the last week is worrying for all walks of life.

While football fans may be frustrated by the cancelled fixture schedule, it’s worth remembering that some things are more important than a football match.

The health and wellbeing of those in attendance has to be of the utmost importance as this vicious virus has the potential to cause serious harm if it’s not contained.

Of course football clubs need to do what is best for themselves from a business point of view, but surely common sense will prevail with a matter such as this.