Fresh update may explain Birmingham City’s transfer frustration over 25-y/o

Hadjuk Split are keen to sign Alen Halilovic on a free transfer as his contract with Birmingham City runs down.

The playmaker only joined Blues in November last year, agreeing a deal until this summer. And, following a string of impressive performances under Lee Bowyer, there was a hope that he would agree an extension.

Whilst an offer has been on the table for some time now, it hasn’t been signed by the player, who is clearly weighing up his next move carefully.

And, reports from Croatia have revealed that the 10-cap international could make a return to his home country, with Hadjuk Split expressing an interest in the 25-year-old.

No further details were provided on whether a contract would be forthcoming, but it could explain why the former Barcelona man has yet to make a decision on his future.

A failure to secure Halilovic on a longer deal could have an impact on the work that Bowyer wants to do in the transfer market as he looks to add to his Blues squad in the coming weeks.

Did each of these 20 players ever score a goal whilst on loan at Birmingham City?

1 of 20 Yan Valery Yes No

The verdict

Firstly, you can understand why Halilovic is taking his time to make what is a very big decision for him and any interest in Croatia is always going to appeal to him.

However, given the number of clubs he has already had in his career, it would be a shame if he did leave Blues as they seemed a good fit for him, particularly under Bowyer.

From Birmingham’s perspective, they will just want a decision to be made as soon as possible as they will need to push for other targets if Halilovic doesn’t extend his stay at St. Andrew’s.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.