Fresh update issued in Burnley’s transfer pursuit of Liverpool man

Burnley have not agreed a deal for Liverpool centre-back Sepp van den Berg, contrary to reports that have suggested they are close to landing the Dutchman, The Athletic have claimed.

Per Alan Nixon on Patreon, the Clarets were set to secure Van den Berg’s signature despite late interest from bitter rivals Blackburn Rovers, and interest also in recent weeks from the Premier League in the form of AFC Bournemouth.

However, the versatile defender doesn’t appear to be on the verge of heading to Turf Moor at all, with The Athletic stating that Liverpool and Van den Berg himself are still weighing up the 20-year-old’s next move.

There is said to be major interest from German clubs in taking the youngster for the season, and he was on the bench for the Reds in their first Premier League match of the season this past weekend against Fulham.

Van den Berg is coming off the back of a season-and-a-half stint with Burnley’s Lancashire neighbours Preston North End, where he featured 61 times for the Lilywhites in the Championship before heading back to Anfield.

The Verdict

Despite the inexperienced nature of Burnley’s summer defensive signings, Van den Berg at least provides know-how of the Championship despite his young age.

His ability to play at both as a central defender and as a right-back would give Vincent Kompany multiple options when it comes to selecting his side.

It appears though that there’s a lot more work to be done in order to complete a deal by the Clarets for Van den Berg’s signature.

In the end though, it could be a case of the Dutchman not being what Burnley need – it appears they’re in need of a more experienced, commanding centre-back but Van den Berg isn’t that as he’s a more technical, quick defender.