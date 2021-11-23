Fresh update issued by Derby County administrators on takeover status

Derby County’s administrators have confirmed that there are four bidders in the running to purchase the club, with a preferred bidder set to be picked within the next two weeks, according to fan group Black & White Together.

The Rams have been in administration for two months now after Mel Morris decided he could not fund the club any longer, and that decision saw 12 points taken off Wayne Rooney’s side.

A further nine have been deducted by the EFL due to their multiple breaches of Profit & Sustainability rules which left Derby on -3 points before the weekend, although they are now back on zero following a win over high-flying Bournemouth.

Rooney, the administrators and everyone at the club will want a swift takeover completed but it’s yet to materialise so far, with American businessman Chris Kirchner thought to be leading the race.

He provided an update last week confirming his intentions to move forward with the takeover despite the second points deduction and now it’s a waiting game to see if Kirchner is chosen as the administrator’s preferred bidder.

The Verdict

Even though a preferred bidder should be selected within the next few weeks, there may not be an official takeover until the end of January.

Rooney will be hoping it is earlier than that though so he can start adding players to his squad ahead of the final few months of the campaign.

Even though it does appear that Derby will be in League One next season, it’s good to see multiple consortiums or parties interested in resurrecting the club.

Some tough decisions could still be made though in January to provide the short-term with some more stability – the future of Tom Lawrence must be one of those up in the air – but hopefully a takeover is finalised sooner rather than later.