Fresh update involving MSD Holdings emerges in Derby County and EFL saga

Derby County’s administrators are hoping to secure a fresh loan from MSD Holdings in an attempt to provide the EFL proof of funds to last until the end of the 2021-22 season, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

March 1 is the deadline that Quantuma were given to provide proof to the EFL that the Rams have enough money to last until the end of the current campaign in case of no takeover happening.

Along with naming a preferred bidder for a takeover of the club, that hasn’t happened yet and the EFL have since released an update on February 28, urging the admins at Pride Park to make contact as soon as possible.

Quiz: Are these 19 Derby County facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 1) Derby were formed in 1884. Real Fake

Per the BBC’s Simon Stone, Quantuma have shown enough funds to last the club until the end of March, and in a further update on Tuesday, Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett believes that there is only enough cash right now to fund player wages and expenses for ‘a few weeks’.

MSD Holdings, an American investment firm, are owed £15 million by the Rams already and are deemed as a footballing creditor, but Quantuma are hoping to secure fresh funding from them to potentially tide the club over for the next few months if a takeover doesn’t happen as quickly as planned.

The Verdict

MSD Holdings have never demanded their money back all this time during the takeover saga at Pride Park, but they will expect it to be repaid at some point.

If the administrators do secure another loan from the other side of the Atlantic Ocean though, that is just another debt that a potential buyer for the club will have to pay off.

Bids were made last week for Derby and no preferred bidder has still been named by Quantuma, and you have to wonder what on earth is going on behind the scenes that is causing the delays.

A four-week extension was already granted to provide proof of funds to the EFL and the admins are hanging by a very thin thread as the deadline looms, and it looks like MSD are going to be critical to anything getting done here.