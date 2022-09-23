Fresh update involved after Paul Ince linked with Cardiff City vacancy

Reading boss Paul Ince will not be joining Cardiff City as he is committed to staying with the Berkshire outfit.

The 54-year-old was named as the Royals boss last season and helped them stay in the Championship, whilst they’ve enjoyed a brilliant start to the current campaign, with the side sitting third in the table going into the international break.

Nevertheless, it was still a surprise to see Ince linked with the Bluebirds vacancy after they made the call to sack Steve Morison following defeat to Huddersfield last time out.

However, in a fresh update shared by the Reading Chronicle, they have confirmed that there has been no contact from the Welsh side to speak to Ince, whilst he has no intention of leaving the club either.

There has been plenty of other candidates linked with the Cardiff role, although Mark Hudson, who is in temporary charge following Morison’s exit, is expected to be given a chance to land the job on a permanent basis.

Ince will be in charge for Reading when they take on Huddersfield on October 1.

The verdict

In truth, this probably isn’t too much of a surprise as Ince is settled now at Reading and he probably would be an underwhelming appointment for some Cardiff fans.

So, it would make little sense for him to jump ship at this stage and he will only be focused on trying to build on Reading’s excellent start.

This will at least put an end to any speculation and it will be interesting to see which direction Cardiff want to go in.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.