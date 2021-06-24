Fresh update hints race for Birmingham, Charlton and Lincoln target is not done yet

Birmingham City, Charlton, and Lincoln City target Jordan Graham is still in talks with multiple clubs, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 26-year-old dazzled last season for Gillingham, scoring 13 goals and adding nine assists, but the club revealed when they published their retained list that he is leaving as a free agent after rejecting their new contract offer.

There has been no shortage of interest in Graham, with sources informing Football League World that Birmingham, Charlton, and Lincoln are all keen, though recent reports had indicated that the Blues were set to win the race for him.

However, Nixon has now provided a fresh update on the situation and reported that the winger is still talking to multiple clubs.

A product of the Aston Villa academy system, much of Graham’s career has been spent on loan spells away from first Villa Park and then Wolves.

Those temporary moves rarely saw the winger give a proper account of himself but things seemed to have clicked when he joined the Gills permanently, allowing him to produce what was by far the most impressive campaign of his career to date in 2020/21.

The Verdict

It seems despite recent reports suggesting the Blues were set to win the race for Graham, the winger is still talking to other clubs.

That means the door is surely still open for the likes of Charlton and Lincoln to land the 26-year-old, who would be a fantastic addition for both.

Wherever Graham goes, it is going to be very interesting to see how he fares as he’s struggled to play his best football prior to last term with the Gills.

You’d imagine that on the back of his performances in 2020/21, his confidence will be high and that should help him settle.