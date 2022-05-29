Fresh update hints at Aston Villa figure’s stance with Blackburn and QPR keen

It will take a top job offer to convince Blackburn Rovers and QPR managerial target Michael Beale to leave Aston Villa and he may stay put, particularly if he gets a raise, with Steven Gerrard fighting to keep him, according to journalist Alan Nixon via Patreon.

The Championship duo both have a vacant space in the dugout to fill. Rovers are searching for a replacement for Tony Mowbray after his departure while the R’s decision not to offer Mark Warburton a new contract has left them looking for a new boss as well.

Both clubs are said to be keen on Beale and, according to Nixon, the coach is considered the brains of the operation at Villa Park.

The report claims that Gerrard is fighting to keep his assistant, who has been shortlisted by the two Championship clubs.

However, it is understood that Beale could stay at Villa, particularly if he gets a raise, and that it will take a top job to convince him to leave as he’s already on a sizeable salary in the region of £600,000.

Nixon adds that Blackburn have spoken to other candidates and have appointed one this week while the R’s may want an answer soon on Beale’s future.

The Verdict

It seems prizing Beale away from Villa is not going to be easy for either Rovers of the R’s.

Not only does Gerrard want to keep him at the Premier League club but the in-demand coach will only leave for a top job and could be talked into staying amid links to the Championship pair – particularly if he’s offered a pay rise.

Fans of both clubs will be relieved to hear that movement is expected in the respective new manager hunts, however.

We’ve known that Mowbray and Warburton were set to depart for some time now and the longer the search for their replacements go on, the more the preparations for next season are delayed.