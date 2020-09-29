Fresh update given as club aims to beat Spurs, Manchester United to EFL signing

Josh King’s future is in the headlines today with the Bournemouth striker potentially on the move from the south coast in the coming weeks.

The Cherries have started this season fairly well with them earning seven points from a possible nine and this is after seeing the likes of Callum Wilson and Nathan Ake leave the club.

Obviously, they were always going to see some of their best players move on in this transfer window and so that has proven, with King now potentially on the move to Italy.

Fabrizio Romano earlier reported that Torino have opened talks with the Cherries and now talkSPORT’s Alex Crook has offered us this latest update which perhaps suggests contact between the clubs hasn’t quite happened:

#AFCB yet to receive a bid from Torino for Josh King. I believe talks taking place behind the scenes between his agent and the Italian club. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) September 29, 2020

Certainly, though, Torino appear keen on the signing and appear to be looking to try and beat Spurs and Manchester United to the player.

Spurs were linked with a move for him by the Telegraph’s Mike McGrath recently, whilst talkSPORT earlier this week suggested United could still make a move for him with their Jadon Sancho pursuit stumbling along.

The Verdict

King does seem likely to seal a move away from the Championship this season but where he ends up still remains to be seen.

It appears Torino are in the driving seat at the moment, though, and it remains to be seen if Spurs or Man United react.