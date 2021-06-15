Fresh update explains why Bristol City may have edge in transfer battle for 31-y/o

Bristol City are emerging as one of the favourites to sign Barry Douglas after it was revealed the left-back would prefer to stay in England.

The 31-year-old is set to be a free agent when his contract with Leeds United expires later this month and he will already be making plans about where he will be playing his football next season.

Unsurprisingly, there has been plenty of interest in the former Wolves man, with reports claiming that Douglas has options from Turkey and America.

Providing an update on his situation, journalist David Anderson confirmed that global interest, along with the Robins’, but he added that staying in the Championship would be the preference of the player.

“Bristol City are one of a number of sides interested in Barry Douglas, who is a free agent after being released by Leeds. Douglas is attracting interest from the EFL, Turkey and the US. Would prefer a Championship club.”

Douglas spent last season on loan with Blackburn Rovers, whilst he has two promotions from this level with Leeds and Wolves.

The verdict

It’s pretty clear that Bristol City will need to bring in a left-back in the window and Douglas would be a great fit.

He is available on a free, is a proven winner at this level and the quality he has in his left foot means that he would add a lot to the team on the ball.

So, this news is encouraging as the Robins may not be able to compete financially with some of the offers Douglas receives from abroad, but if he wants to remain in the Championship then they will be an attractive option to him.

