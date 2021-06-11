Fresh update explains Guochuan Lai’s stance over West Brom managerial candidate after recent setback

West Brom owner Guochuan Lai is still blocking Chris Wilder’s appointment, even after a deal for David Wagner fell through.

It had been revealed earlier in the week that the former Huddersfield chief was in advanced talks to take over, but he is now set for BSC Young Boys.

Interestingly, the move for Wagner came about despite the board recommending Wilder, with Lai stepping in to stop that move after concerns with the 53-year-old’s relationship with his former owner at Sheffield United.

So, with the Baggies effectively back to square one, there was a hope that Lai would reconsider his stance over Wilder.

However, the Express & Star have confirmed that whilst Wilder remains keen on the post, Lai’s position hasn’t changed, so a move for the out-of-work boss still isn’t going to happen as of now.

Many Albion fans saw Wilder as the ideal candidate for the vacancy after the remarkable work he did at Bramall Lane, which saw the Blades promoted from the Championship and they had one incredible year in the Premier League.

The verdict

This is not the news that the supporters would’ve wanted to hear because Wilder does seem like the most sensible choice out there. He has a promotion from this level on his CV and played good football too.

As well as that, the fact the board recommended Wilder shows they see him as the best option, but ultimately it’s Lai who has the final say.

Ideally, the fans would like communication from Lai on what the process is but realistically that’s not going to happen. So, he has to sort the managerial situation swiftly to ensure the new man can come in and be ready for pre-season.

