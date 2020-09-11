Fresh update emerges which could boost Arsenal’s chances of signing EFL player

Arsenal could be handed a boost in their pursuit of Brentford goalkeeper David Raya according to a report from Sport.

It is claimed that Raya is willing to hand in a transfer request to force through a move to the Gunners, ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Raya wasn’t involved in Brentford’s EFL Cup match against Wycombe Wanderers, which could hint that his future lies away from the Championship club.

Arsenal are likely to be in the market to sign a new goalkeeper, with Emiliano Martinez emerging as a potential transfer target for Aston Villa before the summer transfer window reaches a conclusion.

Raya caught the eye with a number of impressive performances last term for Brentford, and made 49 appearances in total for the Bees.

But his season ended in disappointment as Brentford missed out on promotion into the Premier League after being beaten by London rivals Fulham in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Brentford will be hoping to get their season off to a winning start in the Championship this weekend when they take on Birmingham City, although it remains to be seen as to whether Raya will be involved in the matchday squad after this recent development on his future.

The Verdict:

I think it’s only a matter of time before he leaves the club.

Raya really impressed me last season with Brentford, and I think he’s deserving of a move to the Premier League in the future.

I don’t expect to him to get the regular game time he wants to with Arsenal though, as they have a better option available to them in Bernd Leno.

He’s clearly got his eyes set on a move to the Premier League though if he’s reportedly willing to hand in a transfer request, and I think his days with Brentford are numbered.